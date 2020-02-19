CONYERS —Piedmont Healthcare’s Community Benefit program, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities the organization serves, has made more than $500,000 in community benefit awards.
Those grants were spread out among 44 nonprofit organizations that serve the local communities where Piedmont’s 11 hospitals are located.
A total of seven organizations in Newton and Rockdale County were among the extensive list of recipients receiving a collective $100,000 in awards:
· The Shift Foundation, Covington- The Shift Foundation supports the efforts of the Behavior Health Court and Family Treatment Court.
· The Newton County Board of Commissioners, Covington- The Newton County Board of Commissioners supports the efforts of Newton County’s Resource Court.
· Willing Helpers Medical Clinic, Covington- The clinic provides quality healthcare to individuals who have no insurance and are unable to pay for medical services. The clinic is staffed by volunteer physicians, nurses, nurse-practitioners and clergy.
· Mercy Heart Inc., Conyers- Mercy Heart is a free medical clinic serving Rockdale county residents. The clinic provides chronic disease and dental care.
· Rockdale County and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department, Conyers- Both organizations received funding to support programs combating opioid addiction.
· Helping Hands Health Clinic, Conyers- The health clinic strives to eliminate barriers to education, technology, and basic healthcare faced by low-income families and at-risk children.
These grants work to address two key areas identified in Piedmont’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, as identified by the Internal Revenue Service: increasing access to care and addressing the opioid epidemic. Piedmont’s largest grants equaled $25,000.
“Our continued goal is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and our community benefit grant program is providing grants to more organizations this year and granting more funds overall,” said Thomas Worthy, vice president of government and external affairs at Piedmont Healthcare. “The communities that our hospitals are a part of become even stronger when nonprofit organizations, like the great ones with which we are partnering, become healthier and livelier through these grants.”
The grant program, which extends financial support to community-based nonprofit organizations providing specific health-related services and programs for at-risk and underserved populations, focuses direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.
In addition to the grants program, Piedmont also provides other services and programs to the community, including free lab services for its charitable clinic partners, cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit partners, financial assistance to low-income patients and robust educational programs for aspiring health professionals. In Fiscal Year 2019 (ending June 30, 2019), Piedmont provided an estimated $314 million in community benefits to its communities.
