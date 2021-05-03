CONYERS – Piedmont Heart Institute is now offering an enhanced, multidisciplinary Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) program at the Conyers office located within Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. The AFib program provides comprehensive, innovative, and individualized care for all patients with atrial fibrillation.
Atrial fibrillation, most commonly known as AFib, is an abnormal heart rhythm that is irregular and fast, and is the most common type of arrhythmia. When the heart is in atrial fibrillation the rhythm (beating) of the upper chambers of the heart loses synchronization with the rhythm of the lower chambers. Symptoms of AFib include heart palpitations (a rapid, fluttering or pounding feeling), light headedness, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pain.
According to the American Heart Association, at least 2.7 million Americans are currently living with AFib, which increases a person’s risk of stroke, blood clots, and heart failure. That number is expected to grow to around 12 million by 2030. AFib not only reduces the efficiency of the heart but lowers quality of life for most people.
Piedmont’s atrial fibrillation program uses a team-based approach and cutting-edge treatment options for every patient. Piedmont Heart cardiologists specializing in heart rhythm disturbances, also known as electrophysiology specialists, have experience and expertise in creating individualized treatment plans and long-term strategies that help patients manage their disease and feel better faster.
In addition to advanced therapies that address heart rhythm control, heart rate control, and stroke prevention, Piedmont’s AFib program provides patients with support in recognizing and modifying risk factors such as hypertension, sleep apnea, and obesity. The clinic works with a patient’s referring physician to create a personalized approach to care.
To make an appointment with an AFib specialist at Piedmont Heart Institute’s Conyers office, or to refer a patient, please call 404-605-2888. To learn more about Piedmont’s comprehensive heart services, visit www.piedmont.org/heart.
