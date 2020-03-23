COVINGTON — Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale Hospitals are implementing increased visitor restrictions until further notice in an effort to better protect patients and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
All visitors are restricted except essential family members. The only cases in which visitors will be permitted are for patients receiving end-of-life care, labor and delivery support, and for legal guardians accompanying minors who are receiving care, such as infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Labor and Delivery patients will be limited to one support person.
Visitors must call ahead and receive pre-approval. In addition, visitors who receive approval must pass a health screening based on the CDC’s updated COVID-19 indicators before entering the hospital.
“While we regret the inconvenience it may cause for some patients, safety is at the center of our organization, and we believe these steps are necessary to create the safest environment at our hospitals,” said Dr. Eric Bour, chief executive officer for Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Only vendors who are essential to patient care, such as those involved in surgery and direct patient services, will be permitted entry. They must also receive pre-approval and pass the same health screening.
Piedmont encourages the use of electronic devices to communicate with patients who are hospitalized.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, and we as a health system also must react rapidly to protect our patients and our employees,” said Richard Tanzella, chief executive officer for Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
