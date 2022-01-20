CONYERS – Piedmont Hospital announced Thursday that cloth masks will no longer be sufficient protection for visitors and patients at any of the hospitals in its health care network; medical masks will now be required.
Piedmont’s network includes Piedmont Rockdale, Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Henry. The new rule applies to visitors, patients and staff.
“We appreciate our visitors’ and patients’ flexibility as we follow the science to keep everyone safe from the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Monica Hum, M.D., chief medical officer at Piedmont Rockdale.
Surgical, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide one.
For more information about Piedmont Rockdale, visit piedmont.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.