CONYERS – Piedmont Hospital announced Thursday that cloth masks will no longer be sufficient protection for visitors and patients at any of the hospitals in its health care network; medical masks will now be required.

Piedmont’s network includes Piedmont Rockdale, Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Henry. The new rule applies to visitors, patients and staff.

“We appreciate our visitors’ and patients’ flexibility as we follow the science to keep everyone safe from the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Monica Hum, M.D., chief medical officer at Piedmont Rockdale.

Surgical, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide one.

