image002.jpg

COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital is accepting applications for the hospital’s annual Junior Volunteer summer program. The program is for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students from Newton County, as well as the children and grandchildren of Piedmont Newton employees and volunteers. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

“The Junior Volunteer program is a service to Piedmont Newton and provides an opportunity for students to gain exposure to a hospital environment while contributing to their community,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton.

To participate in the program, students must commit to volunteering a minimum of 20 hours. New and returning junior volunteer applicants complete an application, submit letters of recommendation, and complete an interview before being invited to participate in the program. Upon acceptance to the program, volunteers must complete a mandatory orientation class, as well as any required medical screenings. Proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine is required to participate, although booster shots are not required at this time.

Piedmont Newton started the Junior Volunteer program to give students in the community an opportunity to explore a career in health care.

“While volunteering with us, students may see themselves entering the healthcare field, or they may learn that it is not their calling,” said Lane. “It is good to have new experiences, learn what you are passionate about, and start making plans concerning your career path. In short, this is a growing experience.”

If you have questions about volunteer opportunities at Piedmont Newton Hospital, please contact the Lisa Brooks, auxiliary services specialist and volunteer coordinator for Piedmont Newton, at 678-212-7422 or alecia.brooks@piedmont.org. Applications for the program can be found at piedmont.org/newton.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos