...SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY
NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...
A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold
temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry
precipitation this weekend.
The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after
midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far
northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and
snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday. Light
snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday
evening.
The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia,
where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect and up to 6 inches of
snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above
2000 feet. Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to 2
inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch
of ice will be possible. South of I-20, there may be some snow or
sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is
expected.
After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures
will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from
earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north
Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred local media
outlet for further updates from the National Weather Service.
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital is accepting applications for the hospital’s annual Junior Volunteer summer program. The program is for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students from Newton County, as well as the children and grandchildren of Piedmont Newton employees and volunteers. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 4, at 5 p.m.
“The Junior Volunteer program is a service to Piedmont Newton and provides an opportunity for students to gain exposure to a hospital environment while contributing to their community,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton.
To participate in the program, students must commit to volunteering a minimum of 20 hours. New and returning junior volunteer applicants complete an application, submit letters of recommendation, and complete an interview before being invited to participate in the program. Upon acceptance to the program, volunteers must complete a mandatory orientation class, as well as any required medical screenings. Proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine is required to participate, although booster shots are not required at this time.
Piedmont Newton started the Junior Volunteer program to give students in the community an opportunity to explore a career in health care.
“While volunteering with us, students may see themselves entering the healthcare field, or they may learn that it is not their calling,” said Lane. “It is good to have new experiences, learn what you are passionate about, and start making plans concerning your career path. In short, this is a growing experience.”
If you have questions about volunteer opportunities at Piedmont Newton Hospital, please contact the Lisa Brooks, auxiliary services specialist and volunteer coordinator for Piedmont Newton, at 678-212-7422 or alecia.brooks@piedmont.org. Applications for the program can be found at piedmont.org/newton.
Circuit used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to rank the metropolitan areas with the most delivery drivers. This was determined by using the estimated number of delivery driver jobs per 1,000 total jobs. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.