Members of the Newton surgical team with the da Vinci robotic surgical equipment are, left to right, Danielle Moore, CRNA; Sharita Honora, RN; Sheron Thompkins; Dr. Mohabe Vinson; Michelle Carter, RN 1st Assist; and Richard McCall, Intuitive representative.
Students from Clements Middle School in Newton County examine the surgical robot on a recent visit to Piedmont Newton Hospital to learn more about health care careers
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital has launched a robotic-assisted surgery program with the acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System.
The new robotic equipment, manufactured by Intuitive, will enable surgeons to perform a range of minimally invasive procedures that can be easier than traditional surgeries on patients, often with superior results.
Urologist Mohabe Anthony Vinson, M.D., performed the first robotic-assisted surgery at Piedmont Newton, a prostatectomy.
“Although I typically care for patients at Piedmont Newton Hospital, I previously performed urological robotic surgeries at another facility,” explained Dr. Vinson. “I’m glad to be able to offer my patients these minimally invasive services closer to home.”
The da Vinci robot allows Vinson and other surgeons to perform complex procedures with incredible precision. Its instruments offer surgeons a greater range of motion than their hands alone. The system also has a 3D camera that provides a high-definition, magnified view of areas of concern. These features mean that surgeons need to make only small incisions, which translates to less time in the hospital, shorter recovery periods overall and less pain and scarring for patients.
“We are always looking for opportunities to bring the latest and greatest medical technology to Covington,” said David Kent, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “The new robot will enable us to provide care close to home for patients whose best option is robotic-assisted surgery.”
The da Vinci system can be used for gynecological surgeries such as hysterectomies, general surgeries such as hernia repairs, urological surgeries such as prostatectomies and much more.
To make an appointment with your doctor to discuss whether you are a candidate for robotic-assisted surgery, visit piedmont.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
