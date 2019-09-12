COVINGTON – The 29th Annual Bill Taylor Classic Golf Tournament hosted by the Piedmont Newton Hospital Auxiliary will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at The Oaks Course.
“We look forward to the golf tournament each year and invite everyone to attend,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations for Piedmont Newton. “The tournament is a fun event that brings the community together to support Piedmont Newton Hospital and the volunteer auxiliary.”
The tournament is named for the late Bill Taylor, an avid and excellent golfer, who along with his wife Martha, started the tournament as a fundraiser to support the Piedmont Newton Auxiliary.
The auxiliary, which coordinates volunteers throughout the hospital, uses proceeds from the tournament and other fundraising events held during the year to support patient care. Funds raised this year will be used to purchase a Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor for the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center.
“Our auxiliary members play a significant role in caring for our patients, visitors and guests, as well as assisting the staff members, nurses and physicians at the hospital,” said Lane. “The work they do every day makes the high-quality, patient-centered care that Piedmont Newton delivers possible.”
Registration for the tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Games and prizes include the Circle Contest, Ball Drop, and Move Your Ball. Registration includes lunch and beverages, and all tournament players will receive an umbrella and gift package.
Opportunities to play in or sponsor the tournament are still available. For information on becoming a sponsor, please contact Lane at 770-385-7866 or andrea.lane@piedmont.org. Players can register online at give.piedmont.org/billtaylor2019.