COVINGTON — Piedmont Newton Hospital will host a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. to remember all pregnancy losses and babies gone too soon. Attendees will receive a candle to light in their memory. Members of the public are invited to attend the event.
“We wanted to do something special to honor pregnancy and infant loss families who too often mourn quietly, without the support they deserve,” said Susann Whittle, clinical manager of Labor & Delivery at Piedmont Newton.
“Wave of Light” ceremonies will take place at 7 p.m. local time across the globe on Oct. 15 to mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week.
“We hope to provide comfort to the families in our community and surrounding communities grieving the loss of a pregnancy or infant with this event,” said Andrea Lane, director of Community Relations at Piedmont Newton. “All are welcome to come take part.”
The ceremony at Piedmont Newton will be held in the Serenity Garden near the Labor & Delivery entrance at the hospital.
For more information about Labor & Delivery services at Piedmont Newton Hospital, visit www.piedmont.org.
