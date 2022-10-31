Piedmont Newton Hospital
Special Photo

COVINGTON — Piedmont Newton Hospital will host a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. to remember all pregnancy losses and babies gone too soon. Attendees will receive a candle to light in their memory. Members of the public are invited to attend the event.

“We wanted to do something special to honor pregnancy and infant loss families who too often mourn quietly, without the support they deserve,” said Susann Whittle, clinical manager of Labor & Delivery at Piedmont Newton.

