Piedmont Newton

COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Newton County Health Department received the 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program. Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County. The governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% among infants and by 54% among children ages 1 to 4 in passenger cars. Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at risk.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos