This image shows Piedmont Newton nurse Nicki Pollard and former patient James Lloyd. Pollard helped raise funds to buy an air conditioning unit for Lloyd after his quit working, and she and her husband installed the unit at Lloyd's home.
COVINGTON — James Lloyd came to Piedmont Newton Hospital in mid-June for cataract surgery. But cataracts were not the only thing troubling the 82-year-old veteran of the Navy and Air Force. Back at home in Stone Lea, his air conditioner had been broken for about a month — and a heat wave was coming.
“I wasn’t sleeping. I’d lay in bed and sweat. I’m 82. And I’d lay in bed and get a pretty good sweat going,” Lloyd said.
When Lloyd was in Pre-Op for the eye procedure at Piedmont Newton, he mentioned the broken air conditioner to his nurse, Nicki Pollard. She was immediately concerned about the health implications.
“I didn’t want him ending up back in the hospital for something as simple as not having air,” Pollard explained.
So, Pollard, who has worked at Piedmont Newton or Rockdale since she and her family moved to Covington in 2020, asked her manager for permission to message the Surgical Services Department through an app they use, Crew, about the situation and request donations to help.
“Regardless of whether I got the money or not, I was going to get him some air one way or another,” Pollard said.
But Pollard did get the money from across the department to buy a new air conditioning unit for Lloyd. Two days after his surgery, on June 16, Pollard and her husband, a teacher for Newton College and Career Academy, went to Lloyd’s home and installed it. The high temperature reached 100 degrees that day in the area. The high did not dip below 90 again for weeks.
“My heart just flows over with gratitude for what they did. It was just amazing. So many bad things are going on in the world today — and in my world in particular — that that’s a big, brilliant shining light,” Lloyd said of the gesture.
Lloyd tried to compensate Pollard for the unit — and even to pay for another for the next person who would need help. She declined and told him he could pay it forward in his own way someday.
“It did make me feel good to go out there and help get that in. It made me feel even better that I work in a department where people are willing to help,” Pollard said.
