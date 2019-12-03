COVINGTON — Employees of Newton Federal Bank recently donated blankets and snacks to Piedmont Newton Hospital’s Women’s Services Department and Intensive Care Unit. The items will be given to families and guests visiting patients during the holiday season.
“Our community partners are incredibly kind and generous,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton. “Waiting at the hospital can be stressful for patient families and visitors. This donation allows our staff to provide a little extra comfort to those waiting.”
Newton Federal Bank gave each of its 82 employees $20 to use in some way to give back to the community. Four employees, Crystal Daniel, Nita Dowdy, Hadley Holmes and Robert Clark, pooled their money to purchase the blankets and packs of crackers. The idea to donate the blankets was inspired by Holmes who six years ago spent the holidays in hospital waiting rooms and the ICU after her husband was injured in a traffic accident.
“I know how difficult it can be to spend the holidays at the hospital,” said Holmes. “I remembered that it was the simplest things that made such a difference, and we wanted to do that for people staying with and visiting their loved ones at Piedmont Newton.”
If you are interested in supporting Piedmont Newton, or have items you would like to donate, please contact Andrea Lane at Andrea.Lane@piedmont.org to schedule a time to bring them to the hospital. You can also find ways to give back at www.piedmont.org/give.