COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital has received certification from DNV GL Healthcare as an Acute Stroke Ready Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems.

Having Acute Stroke Ready-certified programs in communities like Newton County, where larger hospitals that offer the highest level of care are far away is so important to stroke patient outcomes. With strokes, “time is brain,” meaning the faster a patient can get to a certified stroke center, the fewer complications the patient is likely to face.

