Shown (l-r) are Nate Crouch, maintenance tech at Piedmont Newton Hospital who installed the exhibit; Margaret Warfield; Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton Hospital; Janice Baulkmon and Carol Veliotis.
Special Photo
Shown (l-r) are three of the artists who helped create the exhibit at Piedmont Newton Hospital. They are Margaret Warfield, Carol Veliotis and Janice Baulkmon.
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital is collaborating with Southern Heartland Art Gallery of Covington to feature local artists’ work in the ground floor hallway of the Knox Surgical Center. Twelve artists associated with Southern Heartland Art Gallery (SHAG) are participating in the exhibit, SHAG X PIEDMONT, which will run until May 2022.
Piedmont Newton leaders say they are excited for the opportunity to celebrate local artistic talent, while at the same time cheering visitors with the beautiful art.
“People come to our hospital who might be scared, sad or in some kind of pain. Our goal with this exhibit is to improve their visit, even a little, by creating an inviting environment,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations, who approached the gallery about the partnership.
Margaret Warfield, who coordinated the exhibit with Lane, agrees. She said that she and her fellow artists who have work on display wanted to “add a positive energy force to the hallways of the hospital.”
The exhibit includes 30 pieces and may be viewed online. In addition, all artwork featured in the exhibit is available for purchase. If interested in learning more or making a purchase, email the Southern Heartland Art Gallery through the Contact Us form on its website.
