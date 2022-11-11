N1211P15009C.TIF

COVINGTON – Smoking is the single, largest, preventable cause of death and illness in the world. It’s estimated that smoking causes about 480,000 deaths each year as it is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease as well as lung cancer and respiratory illnesses. The Great American Smokeout, which takes place on the third Thursday of every November, is a great place to begin the journey of being smoke free. James Stillerman, M.D., a primary care physician with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive in Covington, urges smokers to quit starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, if not sooner.

“Quitting smoking produces many benefits, regardless of how long you’ve been a smoker,” said Stillerman. “Not only will your lung function and circulation improve within the first few weeks, your risk of heart attack is reduced and your risk of heart disease is half of that of a smoker after a year.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos