COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group have announced that gastroenterologists Michael Cheng, M.D., and Gregory Gibson, M.D., have joined Piedmont Physicians Gastroenterology Newton. Their office is located at 5126 Hospital Drive, Suite 101 in Covington.
Dr. Cheng is board-certified in gastroenterology and has more than 15 years of clinical experience. He offers services and treatments for digestive health conditions, including acid reflux, heartburn, colon cancer prevention, inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), and liver disorders.
Cheng earned his medical degree from the University of Florida. He then completed an internal medicine residency at Emory University and sub-specializations in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a Fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association.
Dr. Gibson is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and has been practicing medicine for over 35 years. He has extensive training in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders related to the esophagus, stomach, small intestines, colon, liver, pancreas and biliary system.
Prior to joining Piedmont, Gibson was in private practice in the metro Atlanta area. Before private practice, he was an assistant professor of medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine.
Gibson earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester. He then completed his residency and a fellowship at Howard University Hospital.
Appointments with Drs. Cheng and Gibson are now available. They are accepting new patients and welcome most major insurance plans. To schedule your appointment online, visit www.piedmont.org, or call 770.385.4291.
