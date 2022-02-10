...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group have announced that oncologists Chuma Ndibe, M.D., and Shanker Polsani, M.D, have joined Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton, a new practice. Their office is located at 5126 Hospital Drive Northeast, Suite 102 in Covington.
The multidisciplinary team at Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton is committed to providing hassle-free, comprehensive cancer care close to home for the Covington community.
Dr. Ndibe is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine. Ndibe has a special interest in the treatment of lung, breast, colon, prostate, lymphoma and all other cancers.
Prior to joining Piedmont, Ndibe was an oncologist/hematologist in Alabama at Cancer Care Center of Tuscaloosa.
Ndibe earned his medical degree from University of Nigeria College of Medicine and finished his residency at Morehouse School of Medicine. In 2012, the Mayo Clinic awarded him a Board Review Scholarship for Outstanding Resident. He completed a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the University of Alabama Hospital.
Dr. Polsani is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine. Polsani has a special interest in GI, thoracic oncology and classical hematology.
Prior to joining Piedmont, Polsani was chief fellow of hematology and medical oncology at Brody School of Medicine and has worked as an assistant professor in the Section of Hospital Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.
Polsani earned his medical degree from Kakatiya Medical College in India. He completed his residency at Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital, followed by a fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
Appointments with Ndibe and Polsani are available, Monday through Friday, including same-day/next-day appointments beginning on Feb. 7. Most major insurance plans are accepted. To schedule your appointment, call 770.385.4453.
