COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group announce that urology specialist, Mohabe Anthony Vinson, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Urology of Newton. Vinson’s office is located in suite 303 of the Physicians Pavilion on the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus.
Vinson earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He remained at the College of Medicine for a general surgery internship and residency program in urology. During his training in Ohio, Vinson completed some of the region’s first urological robotic surgeries, a trend he continued when he began practicing medicine in Miami.
Vinson is certified by the American Board of Urology. He specializes in general urology with a particular interest in bladder tumors, prosthetics, female urology, robotics and minimally invasive prostate and kidney procedures. In addition to the minimally invasive procedures he offers at Piedmont Newton, Vinson will perform urological robotic surgeries at Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Appointments with Vinson are now available. To schedule an appointment online, visit www.piedmont.org/DrVinson or call 770-784-5540.
