COVINGTON — Piedmont now has almost 30,000 square feet of new medical office space in Covington — just about a mile from Piedmont Newton Hospital. The newly renovated complex, which was once a Walmart, represents a nearly $10 million investment by Piedmont Newton. The new facility opened Monday, April 10 with primary care but will soon house a full complement of medical services.
Christy Blanchford, M.D., John Ehret, M.D., and three advanced practitioners with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive have relocated to the facility. A cardiology practice is anticipated to open this summer. Future plans include adding physicians specializing in neurology, endocrinology and rheumatology to practice from this location.
“Our goal with this project was to expand the medical services that we can offer residents of Newton County and surrounding areas close to home to make seeking medical care locally hassle-free,” said Norris Little, M.D., interim chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “Opening this space is another step toward meeting the medical needs of our community today and over the next decade and beyond.”
The Piedmont complex is part of the broader redevelopment of Eastside Crossing Shopping Center, formerly known as the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing. This redevelopment by Main Street Land and Properties includes upgrades to landscaping and other cosmetic touches in the common parking lot. Ingles and Piedmont now anchor Eastside Crossing, which is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 278 and Covington Bypass Road, adjacent to Eastside Trail.
“We are excited about the renovation and renaming of Eastside Crossing Shopping Center,” said Kharmin Beam with Main Street Land and Properties. “The addition of Piedmont, along with significant exterior enhancements, has generated a tremendous increase in traffic as well as new businesses looking to locate in the center. We look forward to adding additional businesses that will enhance our retail and service mix and complement the addition of Piedmont. Serving our growing community is our top priority.”
Patients with appointments at Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive should now come to the new location in Eastside Crossing. The best address to enter into a GPS is 9202 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, Ga.
