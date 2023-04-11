COVINGTON — Piedmont now has almost 30,000 square feet of new medical office space in Covington — just about a mile from Piedmont Newton Hospital. The newly renovated complex, which was once a Walmart, represents a nearly $10 million investment by Piedmont Newton. The new facility opened Monday, April 10 with primary care but will soon house a full complement of medical services.

Christy Blanchford, M.D., John Ehret, M.D., and three advanced practitioners with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive have relocated to the facility. A cardiology practice is anticipated to open this summer. Future plans include adding physicians specializing in neurology, endocrinology and rheumatology to practice from this location.

