COVINGTON – Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics of Covington will partner with Operation Gratitude to provide a sweet treat for deployed members of the U.S. military. Members of the community are invited to donate candy at one of four convenient locations through Nov. 7.
Operation Gratitude was founded in 2003 and has since delivered more than 2.3 million care packages to deployed troops, first responders, veterans, recruit graduates, wounded heroes and caregivers, and children of deployed troops. A handful of candy is included in every care package sent, much of which is collected during the organization’s popular Halloween Candy Give-back campaign.
Candy may be donated at the following Covington locations:
• Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics of Covington, 7143 Turner Lake Road, Drop off times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Piedmont Physicians of Covington-Family Medicine, 4152 U.S. Highway 278, NE, Unit A. Drop off times: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Piedmont Physicians of Covington-Internal Medicine, 6175 Newton Drive, Drop off times: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Piedmont Physicians of Social Circle, 551 North Cherokee Road, Social Circle, GA 30025, Drop off times: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on donating, please contact Angela Cronan at 770-784-3980 or angela.cronan@piedmont.org. For more information on Operation Gratitude, please visit www.operationgratitude.com.