COVINGTON – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Arvind Ponnambalam, M.D., a pulmonologist at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, will lead a free, virtual discussion on Friday, Nov. 18 focused on the signs, symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options for lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.

“Lung cancer is the second leading cause of death behind heart disease, and the high number of lung cancer deaths is due, in part, to the disease being found after it has spread,” said Ponnambalam. “Generally, most lung cancer diagnoses aren’t made until the late stages and by then, it may be too late for effective treatment. That’s why it is so important to know what to look for and how to treat it.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos