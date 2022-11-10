...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, west central, north central,
northeast, and northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Piedmont Pulmonologist leads virtual discussion on lung cancer, respiratory disease
COVINGTON – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Arvind Ponnambalam, M.D., a pulmonologist at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, will lead a free, virtual discussion on Friday, Nov. 18 focused on the signs, symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options for lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.
“Lung cancer is the second leading cause of death behind heart disease, and the high number of lung cancer deaths is due, in part, to the disease being found after it has spread,” said Ponnambalam. “Generally, most lung cancer diagnoses aren’t made until the late stages and by then, it may be too late for effective treatment. That’s why it is so important to know what to look for and how to treat it.”
Common symptoms of lung cancer include a persistent cough that gets worse, chest pain, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, new onset of wheezing, fatigue, pneumonia that keeps coming back, and unexplained weight loss.
Other known risk factors for lung cancer are contact with radon, asbestos or other cancer-causing agents such as radioactive materials or inhaled chemicals or minerals, family history of lung cancer, diagnoses of certain other cancers and/or lung disease and contact with second-hand smoke. These other factors alone do not make a person at “high-risk” for lung cancer.
After the session, participants can sign up for a free virtual screening appointment with a Piedmont nurse navigator to determine eligibility for a lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan.
Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to the event, which runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/FLRDC38 to reserve your spot.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.