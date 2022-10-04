CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has acquired a new da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, which will allow surgeons to perform a variety of minimally invasive procedures that will provide better outcomes for patients.
“From the smaller incisions, there is less pain/scarring and a much faster recovery time, allowing for an overall better experience for our patients,” said Dr. Monica Hum, chief medical officer at Piedmont Rockdale. “This robot serves as an extension of the surgeon but acts like four hands instead of two, extending their reach into the body. It enhances surgeon vision by offering a magnified, 3-D view of the surgical area in question. We are proud to have this complex machine to bring the best level of care to the citizens of Rockdale County.”
The da Vinci robot can be used for a variety of different surgeries like gynecology (for fibroid removal and hysterectomies); general surgery (for hernias, gallbladders and colon resections); and even urology (for prostate and kidney surgeries). The advantages of minimally invasive surgery include fewer complications, less blood loss, and better cosmetic results.
“We are happy to be able to provide this high level of care to the community, especially to those for whom a robotic-assisted surgery is an option,” said Blake Watts, chief executive officer at Piedmont Rockdale. “This robot will allow for less time in the hospital, overall, and a shorter recovery period for our patients. We know this will provide less pain for those who have this surgery, and the scarring will be noticeably smaller as well.”
To make an appointment with your doctor to discuss whether you are a candidate for robotic-assisted surgery, visit piedmont.org.