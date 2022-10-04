rockdale XI robot 2.jpeg

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has acquired the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, which can be used for a number of surgeries.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has acquired a new da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, which will allow surgeons to perform a variety of minimally invasive procedures that will provide better outcomes for patients.

“From the smaller incisions, there is less pain/scarring and a much faster recovery time, allowing for an overall better experience for our patients,” said Dr. Monica Hum, chief medical officer at Piedmont Rockdale. “This robot serves as an extension of the surgeon but acts like four hands instead of two, extending their reach into the body. It enhances surgeon vision by offering a magnified, 3-D view of the surgical area in question. We are proud to have this complex machine to bring the best level of care to the citizens of Rockdale County.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos