CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale’s medical-surgical unit on Med-Surg 1 has received the AMSN PRISM Award, an honor recognizing exceptional nursing practice, leadership and outcomes in hospital medical-surgical units.
The award, which stands for “Premier Recognition In the Specialty of Med-Surg,” is the first of its kind honoring med-surg nursing units in the United States and internationally. It is co-sponsored by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN) and the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB). The award is given to outstanding acute care/med-surg units or adult/pediatric units classified as med-surg.
“This award shows the dedication this team shows every day, specifically, after being awarded this with this unit being the first dedicated COVID-19 Unit,” said Leigha Fallis, chief nursing officer at Piedmont Rockdale. “This isn’t an award not given out easily, and I am very proud of the team on Med-Surge 1 for how they work together as a team and continue to push Piedmont’s mission of making a positive difference in every life we touch.”
“The score you must get to be considered for this award is a 520 out of 600. I want to shout out Piedmont Rockdale for getting a 537,” said Cynthia Frazer, MSN RN, the treasurer on the MSNCB board. “I am also elated to share one of the many reasons why Rockdale won is because this unit showed care and detail to not only its entire team, but also to student nurses on rotations, continued use of facility resources and the use of unit educators and an extremely engaged staff all around. This created a family-like atmosphere which gave us a thumbs-up for you all.”
Specifically, the award celebrates units that exhibit:
• Effective leadership
• Recruitment and retention of competent staff members
• Evidence-based practice
• Positive patient outcomes
• A healthy practice environment
• Lifelong learning of unit staff members
Out of the five units in the state of Georgia that received this award, Piedmont placed fourth.
TravelPerk ranked the countries that spend the most on domestic and international business travel, as well as their future outlook as they recover from pandemic-induced loss of business. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.