CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is now offering women’s heart screenings. Piedmont Heart Institute’s Women’s Heart Screening Program, which began in 2013, will now include the Rockdale community, making it the ninth location available to patients across the Piedmont footprint. The goal is to have the screening program be available in 10 communities throughout the state to make “10 for 10” in honor of the Women’s Heart Program’s 10-year anniversary.

Piedmont Heart Institute’s Women’s Heart Program was created to address the unique cardiovascular needs of women. This program recognizes that women’s needs frequently go unnoticed and are under-assessed. Since its inception, Piedmont’s Women’s Heart Program has grown to care for more than 12,000 patients across Georgia.

