...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday July 26...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday July 26.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is now offering women’s heart screenings. Piedmont Heart Institute’s Women’s Heart Screening Program, which began in 2013, will now include the Rockdale community, making it the ninth location available to patients across the Piedmont footprint. The goal is to have the screening program be available in 10 communities throughout the state to make “10 for 10” in honor of the Women’s Heart Program’s 10-year anniversary.
Piedmont Heart Institute’s Women’s Heart Program was created to address the unique cardiovascular needs of women. This program recognizes that women’s needs frequently go unnoticed and are under-assessed. Since its inception, Piedmont’s Women’s Heart Program has grown to care for more than 12,000 patients across Georgia.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
