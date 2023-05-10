PRH Walking Trail.jpg

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has announced the opening of a designated walking path on the campus for visitors, patients and the community. The marked path will have signage and benches for individuals to use while visiting the hospital as well. The project is thanks to Leadership Rockdale, a seven-month program of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce that creates an immersive learning experience for emerging leaders in Rockdale County. This group is made up of a diverse group of applicants to help lead Rockdale in the future.

Each year, the Leadership Rockdale class selects a Legacy Project, where the goal is to unite the class around a common purpose, introduce the class to organizations in the community, encourage involvement, and present an opportunity for the class to identify a long-term, sustainable project. The Leadership Rockdale Class of 2023 chose the hospital as a beneficiary of one of this year’s Legacy Projects, installing a marked walking path that will benefit the nearly 60,000 patients who come to the building annually, not including visitors.

