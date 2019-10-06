CONYERS — One of the toughest jobs for the medical community is to educate the public about different illnesses and the treatment they can provide to those in need. That's why Piedmont Rockdale hosted their first annual Cook Out Cancer, Friday afternoon to raise money for their mammogram services office and support national Breast Cancer awareness month.
Lunch tickets were $10 and each guest received a hamburger or hotdog, beans, chips, coleslaw, a beverage and ice cream.
Piedmont Rockdale's newest talent, Dr. T. Valliere-White attended the cookout to meet local patients and Conyers residents.
Dr. White has over 10 years of experience providing a wide range of surgical services. She has advanced training in oncoplastic breast reconstruction, minimally invasive surgery and the surgical treatment of non-healing wounds.
As a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. White's other areas of expertise included the diagnosis and treatment of skin and soft tissue tumor, chest wall and abdominal wall disorders and diseases of the gallbladder, stomach, small bowel and colon.
Benny Atkins and Diane Reagan, the founder and board member of the Kim Chance Atkins Foundation could also be found at the cookout distributing informative material about breast cancer and the services the foundation can provide.
Local businesses and sponsors also provided gift baskets to be raffled at the cookout.
More than 250 people attended the commnuity B-B-Q including State Rep. Pam Dickerson, Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Ruth Wilson, Rockdale's Clerk of Courts and James Cabe, Rockdale's Chief Deputy Clerk.
All proceeds will be used to renovate and provide comfortable updates to the waiting room inside the mammogram area of the hospital.