CONYERS — The Outpatient Imaging Department at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is increasing the number of walk-in appointments available for patients needing an annual screening mammogram. Patients can now obtain a digital mammogram, which captures electronically the image of breast tissue in 2-dimension, or digital breast tomosynthesis (also referred to as 3D mammography) without a previously scheduled appointment Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mammography is the best way to screen for breast cancer checking for the disease before symptoms appear. A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast which can detect abnormalities in the breast tissue earlier. Regular mammography screening has been shown to lower the risk of dying from breast cancer.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends routine mammography for women starting at age 40. Women are encouraged to speak with their primary care physician about their risk factors, as well as determine when is the right time for them to start getting screening mammograms. Although no screening test is 100 percent effective, the combination of routine self breast exams, annual clinical breast exam, and mammography have been shown to be a very effective means of screening for breast disease.
For more information on breast health services at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital or to schedule your mammogram online, visit www.piedmont.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.