CONYERS – Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s Building A classrooms.
The Red Cross has notified Piedmont Rockdale of an emergency blood shortage.
Every two seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion for medical care, such as surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatments or chronic illnesses.
Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the United States donate blood; however, that is only 3% of individuals eligible to donate. With your donation, you will be potentially saving up to three lives while replenishing the blood supplies available to patients.
To give blood, a donor must be: in good health; age 17 years or older; weigh at least 110 pounds; not have donated blood within the last 56 days; and, show a valid photo I.D. It is recommended donors eat a snack or meal within two hours prior to donating blood.
Individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to donate. If you have been vaccinated, though, please know the name of the vaccine manufacturer (e.g., Pfizer), when you arrive to donate. Bringing your vaccination card is ideal. Eligible blood donors who do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.
Wearing a face mask is required to donate blood, regardless of vaccination status.
While walk-in donors are welcome, Piedmont Rockdale is encouraging everyone to make an appointment to donate blood on Tuesday, Nov. 16. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: piedrockdale.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
