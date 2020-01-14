CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital’s Building A Classrooms.
The Red Cross has notified Piedmont Rockdale of a critical nationwide shortage of red blood cells and is asking everyone to kick off 2020 by doing something big: Give blood or platelets now to address the critical need for blood of all blood types- especially type O- and platelet donors.
Every two seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion for medical care such as surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatments, or chronic illnesses.
Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the United States donate blood, however, that is only three percent of individuals eligible to donate. With your donation, you will be potentially saving up to three lives while replenishing the blood supplies available to patients.
To give blood, a donor must be: in good health; age 17 years or older; weigh at least 110 pounds; not have donated blood within the last 56 days; and, show a valid photo I.D. It is recommended donors eat a snack or meal within two hours prior to donating blood.
While walk-in donors are welcome, Piedmont Rockdale is encouraging everyone to make an appointment to donate blood on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
To schedule an appointments, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: piedrockdale.
For more information on Piedmont Rockdale, please visit www.piedmont.org.
