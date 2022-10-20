...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
Dr. Monica Hum, chief medical officer at Piedmont Rockdale, demonstrates the use of the surgeon console. In the background is the patient cart component of the da Vinci robotic surgical system.
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital provided demonstrations of its new da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system Wednesday, giving students and staff the opportunity to see the robot in action.
The da Vinci surgical system is made up of three components — a surgeon console, where the surgeon is seated and uses a high-definition 3-D viewer and controls to maneuver the surgical instruments and the camera; the patient-cart where the patient is positioned; and the vision cart, where others in the operating room can view a live feed of the surgical procedure.
Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., who specializes in minimally invasive general surgery, showed how the robot — with four “hands” — can assist doctors in performing intricate surgical techniques with smaller incisions and less blood loss. The robot’s “hands” are more articulated that human hands, which allows greater range of movement. As part of his demonstration, Bing used the robot to peel a grape and then make a small incision.
Dr. Monica Hum, chief medical officer at Piedmont Rockdale, said the benefits of robotic surgery include a faster recovery, fewer narcotics to control pain, less trauma to a patient’s tissue, a lower risk of infection, and less scarring.
The da Vinci robotic surgical system demonstrated Wednesday is an upgrade for Piedmont Rockdale, which acquired its first robotic system 12 years ago.
Hum said the da Vinci will be used to perform gynecological (such as fibroid removal and hysterectomies), urolocigal (such as prostate and kidney surgeries); and general surgeries (such as hernia repairs, gallbladder removals and colon resections).
Dr. Bing, who recently joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale, specializes in hernia, foregut and colorectal surgery. He earned his medical degree at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Pennsylvania and then attended the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville, where he completed a residency in general surgery.
Piedmont Newton in Covington also acquired a da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system in May.
