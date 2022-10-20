CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital provided demonstrations of its new da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system Wednesday, giving students and staff the opportunity to see the robot in action.

The da Vinci surgical system is made up of three components — a surgeon console, where the surgeon is seated and uses a high-definition 3-D viewer and controls to maneuver the surgical instruments and the camera; the patient-cart where the patient is positioned; and the vision cart, where others in the operating room can view a live feed of the surgical procedure.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos