CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital recently launched a $12.6 million project that will add in-patient beds and make other needed renovations to the hospital.
Construction, which began in July, includes completing a new 21-bed in-patient unit; renovating the hospital’s kitchen and two of its existing medical floors; replacing the roof on Building A; and converting two observation rooms to fully-equipped patient rooms.
When completed, the hospital’s capacity will increase from 138 to 161 acute care beds.
“This project is critical to continuing our long tradition of serving Conyers and surrounding communities,” said Blake Watts, chief executive officer of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. “Our goal is not only to improve patient access and care, but to also modernize and improve our hospital campus for our patients, visitors and staff.”
Phase one of the project will focus on creating the new 21-bed unit on the second floor of Building A, as well as converting the two observation rooms. The first phase is expected to be completed in January 2022. The second phase includes the remaining work of renovating and updating the patient rooms on MedSurg 1 and MedSurg 2 and should be finished by the middle of 2022.
“We’re confident that these enhancements will make things better and easier for our patients,” said Watts.
In June, the Georgia Department of Community Health granted Piedmont Rockdale a Certificate of Need for the project. The hospital has partnered with architecture firm TVS Design and SSR Engineering firm for project design. McCarthy Building Companies is serving as the general contractor for the project.
“As our community grows, we need to ensure that we’re adapting and upgrading our amenities for our patients,” said Watts. “Overall, Piedmont Rockdale is focused on developing patient care areas and support departments that expand the hospital’s campus, while also providing the best in patient care and experience.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
