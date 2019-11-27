CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary invites the community to attend the Love Light Tree celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Building A atrium.
This year’s celebration will feature signer Theresa Hamm-Smith, the Rockdale Youth Orchestra, dancer Jaida Brown, and a special message delivered by hospital chaplain Fred Johns.
The Love Light program was started by the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary in the 1980s as a way for community members to express sympathy, esteem or appreciation for friends or loved ones.
A gift to the Love Light program creates a lasting impact by enhancing health care services available to the community.
To learn more about the Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, or for information on how to become a volunteer at Piedmont Rockdale, please visit www.piedmont.org/rockdale.