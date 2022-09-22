CONYERS — Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale
Bing specializes in minimally invasive general surgery to treat hernias, gallbladder disease and a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. His special interests include hernia, foregut, and colorectal surgery.
He earned his medical degree at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He then attended the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville where he completed a residency in general surgery.
In his spare time, Bing enjoys cooking, golfing and spending time with his family.
