CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s Building A Classrooms.
In July, the Red Cross issued a call for blood and platelet donors after fewer donations were received in the month of June, leading to a blood shortage in the South Blood Services Region. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion for medical care such as surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatments, or chronic illnesses.
Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the United States donate blood; however, that is only 3 percent of individuals eligible to donate. Donors will be potentially saving up to three lives while replenishing the blood supplies available to patients.
To give blood, a donor must be: in good health; age 17 years or older; weigh at least 110 pounds; not have donated blood within the last 56 days; and, show a valid photo I.D. It is recommended donors eat a snack or meal within two hours prior to donating blood.
While walk-in donors are welcome, Piedmont Rockdale is encouraging everyone to make an appointment to donate blood on Tuesday, Aug. 20. To schedule an appointments, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: piedrockdale.
For more information on Piedmont Rockdale, please visit www.piedmont.org.