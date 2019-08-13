Piedmont Newton volunteer’s efforts boost hospital blood drive
Efforts by longtime Piedmont Newton volunteer Leroy Hughes, who serves on the board of Piedmont Newton Auxiliary, helped to increase blood donations at the hospital by 50 percent over last year. (Special Photo)

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s Building A Classrooms.

 In July, the Red Cross issued a call for blood and platelet donors after fewer donations were received in the month of June, leading to a blood shortage in the South Blood Services Region. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion for medical care such as surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatments, or chronic illnesses. 

Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the United States donate blood; however, that is only 3 percent of individuals eligible to donate. Donors will be potentially saving up to three lives while replenishing the blood supplies available to patients.

To give blood, a donor must be: in good health; age 17 years or older; weigh at least 110 pounds; not have donated blood within the last 56 days; and, show a valid photo I.D. It is recommended donors eat a snack or meal within two hours prior to donating blood.

While walk-in donors are welcome, Piedmont Rockdale is encouraging everyone to make an appointment to donate blood on Tuesday, Aug. 20. To schedule an appointments, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: piedrockdale.

For more information on Piedmont Rockdale, please visit www.piedmont.org.

