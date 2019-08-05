COVINGTON — Five Piedmont Academy students-- Drew Maddox, Dylan Thompson, Jake Vaughn, Emory Hilliard and Rayce Vaughn--all members of the Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, competed in the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championships in Marengo, Ohio, July 13-20.
Maddox, an upcoming freshman at Piedmont Academy, finished Second as a squad in Sporting Clays and Third in Handicap Trap.
Maddox and Vaughn finished Third in Bunker Trap.
Thompson, an upcoming freshman finished Third in Skeet.
Jake Vaughn shot a 50 straight in Skeet and a 25 straight in Trap, which was his personal best.
Rayce Vaughn, the youngest on the team, shot his personal best of 22 out of 25 in trap.
Hilliard, Thompson and Rayce Vaughn traveled out to Ohio, the first time shooting in the National Championships.
There were over 2,500 shooters in the competition and the Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, were the National Champions for the second year in a row.
Three of the top five teams were from Georgia.