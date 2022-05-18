COVINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board said its investigation into a fatal plane crash in Covington will include scrutiny of the flight credentials of the two men who were killed.
"As the investigation moves forward ... we will be taking a deep look into the three primary areas of an NTSB investigation — the pilot(s), the airplane and the operating environment," said Peter Knudson in an email response to the Citizen.
Knudson said the agency will look into the pilots' training, medical certificates, licenses and ratings.
The two men killed in the April 21 crash have been identified by the Covington Police Department as Sergio Gill, a private pilot and flight instructor from Snellville, and student pilot Edward Rodriguez of Lawrenceville. The two were killed when the Cessna 340 they were flying crashed shortly after take-off from Covington Municipal Airport. The CPD said it is not known who was actually flying the plane at the time of the crash.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, Gill held a private pilot certificate issued in 2017 and was rated to fly single-engine aircraft. The Cessna 340 is a twin piston engine plane. The website did not indicate that Gill had a flight instructor certificate.
According to a preliminary report by the NTSB, Rodriguez and Gill had taken a commercial flight to Lubbock, Texas, on April 21 to pick up the Cessna 340. According to Rodriguez’s partner, the two men had recently met, and Gill had told Rodriguez he could teach him to fly the plane.
The NTSB reported that the two men took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport at about 4:40 p.m. on April 21 and flew to Briscoe Field in Gwinnett County. From there, they took off and flew to the Lumpkin County-Wimpey’s Airport in Dahlonega. They departed Dahlonega at about 6:15 p.m. en route to Covington Municipal Airport.
Knudson previously said Gill and Rodriguez had been doing touch-and-go landings at the Covington airport before the crash occurred.
Touch and go landings are commonly used in pilot training. Pilots will configure the plane to land, briefly touch down, and then quickly reconfigure the plane to take off without coming to a stop.
The NTSB preliminary report states that, “According to multiple witnesses in the vicinity of (Covington Airport), the airplane made a ‘hard right’ banking turn, started to spiral downward, and then impacted a row of parked, empty semi-truck trailers about 1 nautical mile southeast of (the airport). Parking lot surveillance video revealed the airplane descending in a right spin at the time of the impact. The airplane was destroyed by post-impact fire.”
There were no injuries on the ground.
The airplane wreckage was collected by the NTSB for further examination. The NTSB's final report is expected in 12 to 24 months.
