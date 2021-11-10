COVINGTON — A plan to veto a vote opposing renewal of Newton County Manager Lloyd Kerr’s contract is contrary to state law governing contracts.
Kerr said Wednesday that, because a majority of the board did not vote to renew his contract, state law would not allow a veto to ratify the contract.
Unless the board takes action in the next seven weeks, Kerr’s contract will expire Jan. 1. Kerr has said he will not continue to work past that date without a contract.
Commissioners voted 3-2 against renewing Kerr’s contract on Nov. 2. The vote not to renew fell along party lines, with Democrats Demond Mason, District 2, Alana Sanders, District 3, and J.C. Henderson, District 4, voting no. Republicans Stan Edwards, District 1, and Ronnie Cowan, District 5, voted to renew.
Following the vote, Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said he would exercise his veto power to renew the contract. Under the county’s charter, the chairman has the power to veto a 3-2 vote. However, commissioners subsequently learned that state law would not allow the contract to be ratified by veto.
Commissioners Sanders and Henderson had recently expressed dissatisfaction with Kerr’s handling of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county, saying that it was taking too long to get money to their constituents in need. Kerr was in the process of hiring a consultant to oversee the distribution process.
In addition, in August, Kerr expressed concerns about commissioners circumventing the chain of command and reminded them that the county’s enabling legislation provides for the county manager to be in charge of all day-to-day operations of the county, while the Board of Commissioners is responsible for setting policy. Kerr said at the time that county employees had brought it to his attention that some commissioners were contacting employees directly.
Commissioner Mason said he thought the enabling legislation should be changed to allow commissioners to give direction to department directors, as long as the county manager is notified.
Commissioners said they would discuss the matter further at a meeting in September, but that discussion never took place.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
