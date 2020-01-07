COVINGTON — The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the cause of a plane crash Monday afternoon in Jasper County that claimed the life of the pilot.
According to the FAA, a Cessna 172 aircraft crashed in a wooded area off J.H. Whitaker Road near Newborn at 3 p.m. Monday. Only the pilot, identified Tuesday as Millwood Ashley Dekle, 72, of Toccoa, was aboard.
According to media reports, Dekle was a businessman who had taken off from the Toccoa airport around 1:30 p.m. Monday en route to Cairo in South Georgia. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Cessna 172 is described as a two-seat, single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft.