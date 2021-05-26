COVINGTON — Residents of eastern Newton County say they are satisfied with plans for a development at the intersection of Ga. Highway 11 and Interstate 75 after the project was scaled down from a truck stop on 46 acres to a convenience store with two restaurants on 10 acres.
The Newton County Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend approval of a Conditional Use Permit that would allow development of the convenience store and gas station by JPC Design & Construction, an affiliate of Jones Petroleum. The CUP is required for the storage and sale of fuel in the Little River Watershed. The property is located in Tier 2 of the Brick Store Overlay zoning district.
The request will now go to the Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and vote on June 15.
The Planning Commission incorporated a number of staff-recommended special conditions in its recommendation, along with some that were negotiated and discussed by homeowners and the applicant.
LeAnne Long, a resident of nearby River Cove subdivision, said she discussed homeowners' concerns with project manager Jeremy Crosby on Tuesday to reach the consensus.
"We're happy this is no longer a truck stop," said Long, adding, "We are trying to work together to make sure this is something we can all be proud of."
The conditions stipulate that the hours of operation from be from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; no semi-truck parking will be allowed; and no overnight parking will be allowed. The developer also agreed that the building will be four sides brick, will have a peaked parapet in front similar to the Historic Brick Store, and that the brick will match the brick on the Brick Store as closely as possible. A minimum 100-foot landscaped buffer will be required along the entire frontage of Ga. Highway 11.
As proposed, the $6 million project will have 12 fuel pumps for passenger cars. The convenience store building will be flanked on one side by an attached Burger King restaurant and on the other side by a Dunkin’ Donuts.
The developer has agreed to pay $50,000 toward the cost of extending a sewer line to the property. Once that line is complete, Jones Petroleum will be able to connect the BP Station and convenience store across the highway, which the company also owns, to sewer.
JPC Design & Construction and property owner Jack P. Davis had originally sought to rezone this 10-acre tract and another 35 acres in February for a travel center featuring a 24,500-square-foot building with a convenience store and fuel sales for automobiles and semi-trucks, along with Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway fast food restaurants. The plan included 20 multi-product fuel dispensers for autos, eight fueling lanes for semi-trucks, and certified CAT Scales for semis. The convenience store site was designed with 153 parking spaces for automobiles. There would also be 10 parking spaces for RVs, buses and commercial trucks and drive through lanes for the Burger King and Dunkin Donuts. The semi-truck parking lot would have 120 parking spaces.
Phase 2 of the project, listed as future development, would include big box retail space with nine individual tenant spaces.
The Board of Commissioners denied the rezoning on Feb. 16, citing the fact that a truck stop is not consistent with plans for an educational institution/village-type atmosphere planned for the area as part of the Brick Store Overlay zoning.
The property is located near the Newton Campus of Georgia State University, and several large-lot subdivisions are in the vicinity. Homeowners in the area strongly opposed the rezoning.
The owner and developer subsquently field an appeal in Newton County Superior Court seeking to overturn the denial.
Homeowners in the area asked Tuesday night if the county prohibit a truck stop from ever being developed on the property. Development Services Director Judy Johnson explained that, even if it were added as a condition, any owner could challenge that in the future by requesting a Conditional Use Permit or modification of the conditions of zoning.
