COVINGTON — A Newton County farm that served as a home-away-from-home for a German real estate developer with interests in the Southeastern U.S. could soon become a learning center and event space.
The Newton County Planning Commission Tuesday unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit that would allow a special events center to be created at a home at Little Springs Farm at 92 Moores Farm Road. Plans call for the house, owned by the Joachim Herz Foundation, to be converted to a learning space for meetings for no more than 50 people. The Conditional Use Permit must go before the Newton County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
According to a February announcement by the Joachim Herz Foundation, the mid-century home on the property will be used by the foundation for its own projects, but it will also be available to its partners and nonprofit organizations. Plans include adapting the existing 4,500-square-foot home into meeting space with outdoor areas for creativity and inspiration. It is intended for day use only, and there will be no overnight accommodations.
A large room for meetings and shared meals will be created in the former residential wing. The former bedrooms will be converted into break out spaces for smaller sessions.
There are several verandas and seating areas around the house for indoor and outdoor meetings. As part of the renovations, the kitchen will be modernized, and a new entrance on the north side of the property on Moores Farm Road will utilize an existing airplane runway.
A portion of the 2,700-acre Little Springs Farm will continue to be used as a cattle farm. Other acreage will continue to be used as a hunting preserve.
The Joachim Herz Foundation was formed by Herz, who died in 2008. According to the foundation, the project honors the legacy of the late German entrepreneur, who along with his wife found peace and solace on the 2,700-acre property just south of Covington. Herz, who built a real estate business in the Southeastern United States, is buried near the lakes on the property.
The Joachim Herz Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in Germany and promotes education, science and research in economics and the natural sciences as well as the personal development of teens and young adults.
Beginning in the 1970s, Herz invested in real estate across the Southeastern United States with a focus on Atlanta. Since he and his wife spent many weeks a year in Atlanta, they decided to make a home there, and purchased property in Newton County. Over time beginning in the 1980s, the Herzes acquired what is now Little Springs Farm. They lived in the home on the property whenever they were in Atlanta.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.