The Newton County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a Conditional Use Permit for a special events center at this home at Little Springs Farm.

COVINGTON — A Newton County farm that served as a home-away-from-home for a German real estate developer with interests in the Southeastern U.S. could soon become a learning center and event space.

The Newton County Planning Commission Tuesday unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit that would allow a special events center to be created at a home at Little Springs Farm at 92 Moores Farm Road. Plans call for the house, owned by the Joachim Herz Foundation, to be converted to a learning space for meetings for no more than 50 people. The Conditional Use Permit must go before the Newton County Board of Commissioners for final approval.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

