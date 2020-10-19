COVINGTON — A plasma therapy manufactured at Takeda in Stanton Springs for treatment of adults at high risk for complications from COVID-19 is now in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The advancing research highlights the need for plasma donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19.
According to the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, which includes co-founder Takeda and other leading plasma companies, the first patient is being treated with CoVIg-19, a hyperimmune globulin (H-Ig) medicine that is manufactured at Takeda and other sites from plasma donated by people who have fully recovered from COVID-19. This convalescent plasma contains antibodies against the virus.
Additional patients are also being enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of an investigational anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (H-Ig) medicine for treating hospitalized adults at risk for serious complications of COVID-19. If successful, the Plasma Alliance’s CoVIg-19 may become one of the earliest hyperimmune globulin treatment options for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The trial will enroll 500 adult patients at up to 58 sites in the United States, Mexico and 16 other countries on five continents who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and have had symptoms for 12 days or fewer without life-threatening organ dysfunction or end-organ failure. The sites were strategically selected to ensure rapid enrollment. Patients will receive remdesivir along with CoVIg-19 provided by CSL Behring and Takeda and two other companies on behalf of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance.
“The rapid progress we’ve made since we initiated this program just a few months ago to reach this key milestone of enrolling patients in the trial is a powerful testament to the collaboration, determination and innovation taking place across the biomedical community as we work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie Kim, president of Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit at Takeda. “This study will help us understand how CoVIg-19 could potentially become an important therapeutic option. To support our efforts, we encourage all those people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, which contains vital antibodies that have fought off the disease and could help others do the same.”
Takeda has BioLife plasma donation centers located at 300 Plaza Pkwy., McDonough; 3440 Centerville Highway, Snellville; 1968 Mount Zion Road, Morrow; as well as Augusta, Douglasville, Savannah and Warner Robins. CSL Behring has a donation centers at 6525 Tara Blvd., Suite B, Jonesboro; 1283 Columbia Drive, Decatur; 2150 Riverside Pkwy., Lawrenceville; as well as Augusta, Smyrna, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, East Point, Dalton, Stone Mountain and Warner Robins.
According to Takeda, the process used to manufacture CoVIg-19 is essentially the same process the Stanton Springs site uses to manufacture antibody therapies to treat people with immune system deficiencies. CoVIg-19 and other hyperimmune globulin treatments differ in that they use convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
In addition, plasma-derived H-Ig is different than directly transfusing convalescent plasma to individual COVID-19 patients. The H-Ig approach requires a complex manufacturing process through which donated convalescent plasma is processed, purified, and concentrated into a high-quality product that contains a consistently high level of anti-coronavirus antibodies.
The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance is a partnership of the world’s leading plasma companies, spanning plasma collection, development, production and distribution. The goal of the Alliance is to accelerate the development of a potential treatment, improve chances of success, and increase supply of the potential treatment.
The Alliance is comprised of Takeda, Biotest, BPL, CSL Behring, LFB, Octapharma, ADMA Biologics, BioPharma Plasma, GC Pharma, Liminal BioSciences and Sanquin. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is providing advisory support. Microsoft is providing technology including the Alliance website and the Plasma Bot for donor recruitment.
