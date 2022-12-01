CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road.
The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa amenities and a rejuvenating garden. Other services include hydro facials, lipo and massage therapy. Potential customers can host and rent the venue for their private or public needs according to their desires.
Along with these services, the spa’s launch allows individuals to work and rent corporate spaces to promote entrepreneurship in the community. In collaboration with Rockdale County officials, the spa will provide job openings, training and inspire business owners alike. Owner and founder Rebecca Davis built the spa with the ambition to aid in job creation and community engagement.
“I’ve always had this dream where everyone, and I mean everyone, could come to a place and experience a five-star resort and feel close to their homes. While doing this, I could also help hire and promote local businesses to boost their engagement and revenue,” said Davis.
Davis focused on hiring minority and diverse employees at Platinum in the hope it would bring other cultures to congregate together. In addition, the spa will work with local businesses and bring awareness to the other local stores in Conyers.
“As I open the spa, I wanted to help all people," said Davis. "We purposely sought community-owned industries and diverse people to show we want to bring everyone together and build the community we chose to call home. That’s what everyone should be doing, and I don’t mind being the spark to start it.”
Davis is an entrepreneur with her husband, who owns three businesses in services like car repairs, transportation and body health. Their fourth entrepreneurial installment, Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, is the latest addition to their resume.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.