Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa is located on Old Parker Road.

CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road.

The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa amenities and a rejuvenating garden. Other services include hydro facials, lipo and massage therapy. Potential customers can host and rent the venue for their private or public needs according to their desires.

