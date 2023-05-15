Winners Ridge Underwood and Chris Metken of Atlanta (from left) show off their trophy from the 2022 Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament. Also shown are runners-up Evelyn Vanderbunt of Cleveland and Joe Beverly from Alpharetta. Players are still being sought for this year’s tournament, set for May 20.
Winners Ridge Underwood and Chris Metken of Atlanta (from left) show off their trophy from the 2022 Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament. Also shown are runners-up Evelyn Vanderbunt of Cleveland and Joe Beverly from Alpharetta. Players are still being sought for this year’s tournament, set for May 20.
Special Photo
Carol Veliotis from Covington takes a shot during last year’s Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Miracle League.
Special Photo
Dr. Cathy Larrimore and husband Conrad Larrimore strike a pose during the 2022 Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament at Oxford College.
In this croquet tournament, one does not have to be a master of the sticky wicket to win, but might simply walk away with an award for being “best dressed.” However, there is still the matter of the sticky wicket.
While the phrase is mostly associated with the British game of cricket, in croquet it often refers to a hoop, or wicket that is difficult for a ball to go through because of the narrowness of the opening. For centuries, such has been the bane of royals and peasants alike and might even vex some of those who will be playing in the upcoming 30th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament.
Hosted by the Georgia Federation of Woman’s Clubs’ (GWFC’s) local Heartland Woman’s Club, the tournament will be held Saturday, May 20, on the soccer field at Oxford College of Emory University in Newton County.
“We do this because it’s fun, and we enjoy doing it for charity,” Heartland Club’s Debby Vanderbunt said, adding that it is also a great way to introduce people to the game of croquet.
The tournament typically has 25-30 teams of two people and competition is limited to novice and casual players. It is a Round Robin format, and the rules of the simple and fast game of golf croquet will be used. Rules are listed on the Heartland Woman’s Club Facebook page.
“Golf croquet is a faster game than croquet and takes about 20-25 minutes,” Vanderbunt explained. “People might say ‘I don’t play croquet,’ but you don’t have to know how to play. It’s easy and fast to learn.”
Cash prizes are usually awarded, and there are prizes for multiple winning brackets and prizes for the Best Dressed Croquet Costumes, along with a silent auction, prize drawings and other activities.
Since the tournament began three decades ago, the Heartland Woman’s Club has never raised the fee. The cost is $50 to play, which includes the equipment, continental breakfast, lunch and post-tournament party. For those who do not want to play, but would like to attend the post-tournament party, the fee is $25. Sponsorships range from $250-$1,000, and include certain perks.
Because it is a charity tournament, this year the Heartland Woman’s Club will be supporting The Miracle League, an adapted baseball league that serves aspiring athletes that are not able to participate in typical programs because of a disability. Miracle League baseball began in Georgia in 1998, when the Rockdale Youth Baseball Association decided to invite children with disabilities to play baseball. Presently, there are more than 350 Miracle League organizations across the country, as well as in Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico, all of which serve more than 450,000 children and adults with disabilities.
“The GWFC Heartland Woman’s Club would like to thank the many local businesses for their past support,” Vanderbunt said, adding that the club continues to seek support for this year’s event. To make a donation of money or a door prize, to volunteer time in support of this year’s charity, sponsor a croquet court, or to inquire about playing, contact Vanderbunt at 770-786-5002 or 404-316-3284, or email her at debbyvanderbunt@gmail.com. Those interested may also call a club member at 770-786-5002.
Sponsors for this 30th annual croquet tournament include Oxford College of Emory University and Covington Women’s Health Specialists.
Croquet has many happy memories for Vanderbunt, whose two sons grew up playing in tournaments with their father. Dustin and his brother, Derek, who passed away from cancer in 2007, played in tournaments with their dad, Bruce — some as far away as Vancouver Island off the mainland in British Columbia, Canada. The family continues to enjoy the game with Bruce and Debby Vanderbunt’s grandchildren having grown up playing croquet and taking part in tournaments.
“Croquet is a game for all ages,” Vanderbunt said. “Bring the kids and grandkids. It’s a lot of fun.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.