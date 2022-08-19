Police arrest suspect after swastikas found painted on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks

Atlanta police are seeking a man seen on surveillance video, whom they believe spray-painted a swastika on the rainbow-painted crosswalks in midtown.

 Atlanta Police Department

A suspect is in custody who is suspected of defacing the city's rainbow crosswalks with swastikas on two separate occasions, according to TaSheena Brown, spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department.

According to police, investigators went to an apartment of the suspect and tried to make contact with the individual, later requesting a SWAT team for assistance.

