MADISON — A woman took a gun away from a man who had allegedly threatened to kill both her and himself during a domestic argument.
According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, William Brady Smith, 56, Covington, was arrested on several charges including stalking, battery and DUI after he allegedly threatened a woman at her Centennial Road residence on Sunday, May 7.
Reports state that the woman told Morgan County Dispatch that she had “escaped” from her residence and from Smith and fled to a neighbor’s house. When deputies arrived to speak with the woman, she was “visibly shaken up and crying” and alleged that Smith had pointed a gun at her head and said she was “gonna die today” and that he was going to kill himself, too.
Smith was found driving a silver Tacoma pickup truck by deputies responding to the complaint and was detained in the driveway of another Centennial Road residence.
The woman alleged that when she came home to her residence at 1:22 p.m. she noticed one of her dogs was missing. The woman said she began searching her property for the dog and observed that the dog appeared in the backyard and Smith was walking out her back door. The woman said Smith had taken the dog and she later learned that he had parked his truck in her barn behind her residence. The woman showed deputies an area where Smith had allegedly spun his tires in the ground from a pasture gate to the front of the residence.
She told investigators that Smith allegedly described the clothing she had worn the previous day when she left the residence. She said she told him to leave her property and that she was going to get a Temporary Protective Order against him. He allegedly raised the pistol, she said, pointed it at her and said, “You’re going to die today, and I’m going to kill myself.”
The woman said she and Smith walked into the house and he allegedly threw her down on a couch and demanded that she stay on the couch. The woman said Smith placed the gun on the couch’s armrest and told the woman to shoot him. The woman said she declined, and Smith allegedly told her the gun was not loaded. The woman said she turned away from Smith and pointed the gun at the floor and pulled the trigger and the gun fired, with a bullet striking a side table before lodging in the floor.
The woman alleged that Smith then tried to take the gun from her and she fought him off and fled. Two empty Bud Light cans were inside the residence.
A second deputy responding to the scene observed a suspect Tacoma pickup truck and activated emergency lights. Smith allegedly accelerated and then pulled into a Centennial Road driveway where he was detained. Reports state that another open Bud Light beer was located on the floorboard and an open box of the beer was found in the truck.
During a search of the truck, reports state, deputies also located three loaded ammunition magazines for the 9mm pistol and a holster for the pistol. In total, reports state, the magazines held 49 live rounds of ammunition.
Smith also was charged with criminal trespass and open container of alcohol in vehicle violations.
