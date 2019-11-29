COVINGTON — An air of somber quiet fell over the downtown Covington Square shortly after 3 p.m. Friday as a police escort brought Almond Turner home.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles from a number of different agencies met Turner's body at the Atlanta airport and escorted him to Covington, rounded the Square and completed the journey at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home. Hundreds of people stood quietly on the Square in tribute to Turner.
Funeral services for Turner, Newton County Board of Education member and a former assistant chief with the Covington Police Department, will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church.
Visitation for Turner will be held prior to the funeral, but times have not yet been announced. Lester Lacky & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Covington Police Who Care Fund, 1143 Oak St., Covington.
On Friday at 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil was scheduled to be held on the Covington Square in honor of Turner.
Turner, who retired from the Police Department in 2016, was killed Saturday, Nov. 23 while attending a family birthday celebration in Meridian, Miss. Police say Turner was shot by his nephew, 41-year-old Christopher Denson. The suspect was arrested the next day at his apartment in Meridian.
Agencies that took part in Friday's escort included the Covington Police Department, Newton County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Porterdale Police Department and more.