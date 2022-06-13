...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the heat
in some areas during the day tomorrow and could provide some
temporary relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Police in Texas kill a man who fired his weapon inside a gym hosting a children's summer camp
A man who fired his weapon into a room where children were attending a summer camp just outside Dallas was shot and killed by police on Monday, according to authorities.
Police arrived at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, a large indoor facility, approximately two minutes after receiving an emergency call , the Duncanville Police Department said in a news release.
"Officers quickly located and exchanged gunfire with a suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect was wounded during the exchange," the department said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, and no children, staff or officers were harmed in the incident. The identity of the gunman was not disclosed by police.
The armed man had entered "through the main lobby doors with a handgun," and at least one round was then fired, Duncanville Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Stogner said at a press conference Monday.
"It appears that a staff member and he exchanged -- whether it's discussions, a talk, but that was the initial gunfire" that alerted others in the building, Stogner said. Counselors immediately began moving children to a safe area and locking doors, he said.
"The suspect went to a classroom, was unable to get inside, and did fire one round into the classroom where there were children inside," Stogner said.
The suspect then moved to the gymnasium where other kids were located, police said, but no shots were fired. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect in the gymnasium, and shots were exchanged after confronting him, police said.
"Camp and Fieldhouse staff followed lockdown procedures. Due to the clear-headed actions of staff and the quick response time of law enforcement, there were no additional injuries," the police said. "Duncanville Police officers followed their training, and the City commends them for their actions today."
The summer camp is for ages 4-year-olds to 14-year-olds and was beginning its second week with an average attendance of more than 250 campers and staff, police said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has been asked to take over the investigation, Duncanville police said. A motive for the shooting has yet to be established.
Duncanville is located approximately 10 miles south of downtown Dallas.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.