The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Clayton County in north central Georgia...
Northeastern Fayette County in north central Georgia...
Central Henry County in north central Georgia...
Central Newton County in north central Georgia...
Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
* Until 615 AM EDT.
* At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
McDonough, Fayetteville, Conyers, Covington, Jonesboro,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Riverdale, Morrow, Lovejoy, Lake City,
Oxford, Porterdale, Lakeview Estates, Georgia International Horse
Park, Richardson Park, Kelleytown, Flippen, Hidden Valley Park and
Magnet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From early this morning to late this morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by
Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Police officer and 2 others were shot in Philadelphia before suspect died of self-inflicted wound, officials say
A Pennsylvania police officer and two other people were shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday evening before the suspect fatally shot himself, according to authorities.
The officer, who serves with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), is in a critical but stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement.
Two women, ages 57 and 42, were shot in the hips and are expected to recover from their injuries, the police statement said.
Gunshots were reported around 7 p.m., and officers chased the armed suspect into an apartment building, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said. Around that same time, officers received reports that the two women were shot nearby.
"Police officers from both Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA Police Department arrived on scene while this male fired shots at officers from both the second and third floor from this apartment building," Gripp said.
The officer was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital.
Monae Alvarado was in her apartment building across from the scene and recorded video showing the gunfire exchange.
"Me and my husband was in our apartment building across the street from where it happened. We heard a lot of commotion outside and footsteps like someone running and we looked outside and that's when we heard gunshots," she told CNN.
"We saw the guy shot at the cop before he ran inside the apartment building and one of them was limping and got behind the cop car that was parked in front of the building. They started to exchange gunshots from there. That's when I took out my phone out and went live as you can see on my page. It was a chaotic scene."
SWAT teams arrived and made a perimeter around the building, police said. They ultimately determined the gunman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said.
The US has been grappling with a rise in gun violence and crime.
So far this year, there have been 11,202 firearm deaths in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and 110 officers were either killed or injured. Last weekend, 13 people were killed, and more than 40 injured in shootings across the nation.
