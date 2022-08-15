Police searching for suspect after a shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game leaves a man dead

Police are seeking Yaqub Salik Talib after a shooting at a youth football game in Dallas on August 13.

 Lancaster Police Department

Police are searching Monday for a suspect in a weekend shooting that left one man dead at a youth football game in a Dallas suburb.

The suspect in Saturday's shooting in Lancaster has been identified as Yaqub Salik Talib, police said. His brother is former NFL star and Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib, according to multiple reports.

Recommended for you

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos