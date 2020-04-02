CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist in Olde Town on March 15.
According to Public Information Officer Kim Lucas, the suspect vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a bicyclist who was in the crosswalk at the intersection of West Avenue and West Circle. The driver of the vehicle fled.
Lucas said the 28-year-old male cyclist sustained minor injuries and was check by EMS at the scene but refused transport to the hospital.
Any information leading to the arrest of the suspect driver may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404-577-TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.
