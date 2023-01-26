ATLANTA - A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State.

The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% - for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.

